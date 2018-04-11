Here's How You Can Download All Your Archived Data on Facebook

NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports on just how easy it is.

Are you curious what information Facebook is collecting on you?

There’s an easy way to find out, and it may surprise you.

First, log in to your Facebook account and click on the arrow on the top, right corner of your screen. Scroll down and click on "settings."

This will take you to a page titled "General Account Settings" on the top. About halfway down this page, there’s a link titled "download a copy."

Click on this link and then click on the button that allows you to download your archives

Within minutes, all of your Facebook history will download and be categorized in subjects including pictures, events, friends, timeline, security, and arguably most revealing, ads.

Take a few minutes to look through all the personal data Facebook has been collecting on you. Will this change how you use the social media site in the future?