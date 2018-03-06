Two live in Riverside County, one in Los Angeles County, and one in Orange County. (Published 2 hours ago)

Here Are All The Forbes Billionaires In Southern California

The annual list of the top wealthiest men and women of 2018 is out in Forbes Magazine. Looking at the top 100 billionaires, four of them currently live in southern California.

First, there's Larry Ellison, who was #10 on the list. The co-founder of Oracle lives in Rancho Mirage in Riverside County.

Forbes estimates Ellison's net worth at $58.2 billion.

Next, there's Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike. He is the 28th richest person in the world, according to the list.

Knight has a home in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County.

His net worth is estimated to be $29.6 billion.

Coming in at #54 on the list is the eccentric CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk.

SpaceX headquarters is in Hawthorne, California in Los Angeles. Musk lives in Bel Air.

Musk's net worth is around $19.9 billion.

Finally, coming in at #80 on the list is Newport Beach resident, Donald Bren. He is the chairman of the Irvine Company, a real estate development business in Orange County.

His net worth is estimated by Forbes to be at $16.3 billion.