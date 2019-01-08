

For the first time, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop in Carlsbad this weekend to offer both limited edition sweet treats and exclusive merchandise to fans.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to a variety of goodies, including a Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie, a three-piece cookie set, a lunchbox with confetti popcorn, a sprinkle t-shirt and more. The truck will also include a new petit fours box set.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first made its debut in 2014, thousands of fans have flocked to it across the U.S. Since the truck's inception, two trucks have traveled to more than 60 cities across the U.S.

You will be able to find the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at the Shoppes at Carlsbad, located at 2525 El Camino Real in Carlsbad. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill.