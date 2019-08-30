Helix High Running Back Breaks Reggie Bush's School Rushing Record

It’s not often you get a chance to break a record held by a Heisman Trophy winner. Elelyon Noa got the opportunity and did not pass it up.

On Friday night Noa, a senior running back at Helix High School, broke the Highlanders career rushing yards record that was set 16 years ago by Reggie Bush. Noa started the night needing just nine yards to pass Bush’s 4,925 yards. He got that in the first quarter against Herriman High School from Utah.

When it’s all said and done (barring injury) Noa should finish his high school career in the Top-5 in CIF San Diego Section history.

And that is seriously saying something.

HUGE congrats to Helix HS running back Elelyon Noa. He just ran past Reggie Bush to become the all-time leading rusher in Highlanders history! #NBC7SportsWrappic.twitter.com/jcNTxnyeTB — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) August 31, 2019

San Diego has produced four Heisman Trophy winning running backs (Bush, Rashaan Salaam, Ricky Williams and Marcus Allen) plus another Hall of Famer in Terrell Davis. While he has a chance to top the 6,000 yard mark for his career the all-time record is probably out of reach. Imperial High School’s Royce Freeman went for more than 7,000 yards in his career then went to Oregon and became the Ducks all-time leading rusher.

If he wants, Noa is going to play in college, as well. He’s a bit undersized at 5’9” and 200 pounds so most of the Power 5 schools have stayed away but the senior has scholarship offers from San Diego State, Iowa State, Nevada, Idaho, South Dakota, Utah State, Montana State and Yale.