Helicopter Tips Over Trying to Land at Gillespie Field - NBC 7 San Diego
Helicopter Tips Over Trying to Land at Gillespie Field

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A helicopter powering down at an El Cajon airfield missed its platform and tipped over Tuesday.

    Two people were inside the helicopter when it tipped but they did not suffer serious injuries.

    The helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. at Gillespie Field in El Cajon. The Santee Fire Department responded.

    The helicopter is used for news gathering for television stations in the San Diego market, including NBC 7.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

