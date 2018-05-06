Helicopter Squadron Returns From Deployment

Nearly 50 sailors will be returning to Naval Air Base North Island Sunday when six helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SIX (HSC-6) return from a six-month deployment. Those returning include pilots, aircrew and maintainers.

The helicopter squadron is part of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, and over the past six months, they've coordinated with the Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf and the Seventh Fleet in Japan in what the Navy is calling a successful deployment.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt was in Hawaii last week and is expected to return to San Diego this week after a deployment to Asia and the Middle East.