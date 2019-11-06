Heavy Fog Rolls Into San Diego

Motorists may hit pockets of dense fog during their morning commute Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory was issued overnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday for areas along the coast and in inland valleys.

The NWS said drivers on Interstate 5 and I-805 will likely see fog. The cities of Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, El Cajon, La Mesa may be affected.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said during that time visibility may drop before a quarter-mile.

Drivers were urged to slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of space between cars.

Overnight into Monday, dense fog affected flights at the San Diego International Airport. At least two dozen flights were either delayed or re-routed because of the weather conditions.