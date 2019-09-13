Heavy Fog Could Affect Motorists, Flights: NWS

Traffic may be slow and flights may be delayed Friday morning due to a thick blanket of fog over San Diego, the National Weather Service said.

Fog was stretching from the coast to the inland valleys, affecting freeways as far as I-15, according to NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews.

The NWS said visibility at San Diego International Airport (SAN) downtown was less than a mile. The fog could potentially affect flights through the morning, according to the agency.

SAN was only reporting one flight delay before 10 a.m. and it was not clear if weather was a factor.

Once the haze clears mid-morning, temperatures are expected to rise quickly, Matthews said.

Conditions Friday are expected to be warm and dry. Combined with weak Santa Ana winds, that means there is an elevated risk for wildfires through the weekend, according to the NWS.

No watches or warnings were in effect for San Diego County.