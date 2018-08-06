Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Parts of San Diego

An excessive heat warning has been issued for San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts for the start of the week.

The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday with the highest temperatures of the week expected through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Escondido, El Cajon, Santee, Poway, Julian, Pine Valley and Borrego Springs are some of the communities affected by the excessive heat warning.

High pressure aloft will expand across southern California

bringing very hot for inland areas. Some monsoonal moisture will

return beginning Wednesday, moderating the heat, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents should stay out of the midday sun, drink plenty of fluids and find cooler places to spend the day, preferably air-conditioned spaces, according to the NWS.

The county's official list of "Cool Zones" for 2018 include community centers, recreational centers, libraries, senior centers, and museums.

Click here for a listing that includes times and addresses or here to view an interactive map.