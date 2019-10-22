Heat Advisory Issued as Fire Weather Ramps Up

The majority of San Diego County will be under a heat advisory Tuesday, on what is expected to be the hottest day of the week amid dangerous fire weather conditions.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the mountains, deserts and inland valleys, including the cities of Vista, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

During this time, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s to low-100s; even coastal areas can expect temperatures in the low-90s.

The high temperatures come amid gusty Santa Ana winds, which, when combined, could quickly spark and spread wildfires. Humidity levels Tuesday could drop to about 10 percent, the NWS said.

Fire danger will elevate beginning late Wednesday when a Fire Weather Watch will take effect for Southern California. The warning will be in effect until Friday evening.

This week's extreme heat could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The National Weather Service urges residents to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

