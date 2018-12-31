Head-on Collision Closes Southbound I-5 at Dairy Mart Road

Two people were rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center after a head-on collision on Interstate 5 near Dairy Mart Road. NBC 7 reporter Erika Cervantes reports.

Several lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry after a wrong way driver slammed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a truck traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-5 collided with a car.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near I-5 and Dairy Mart Road.

California Highway Patrol officers closed three lanes of southbound I-5 due to the collision.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to help with the injured drivers.

U.S. Border Patrol agents also responded due to the collision's proximity to the port of entry.

