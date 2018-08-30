San Diego’s Public Utilities Department Director, Vic Bianes, has announced his retirement.

Bianes’ time as director, which began in November 2017, has been filled with controversy. Problems included complaints of inaccurate water bills, the city auditor finding water meter reader employees bypassing quality control measures and questions surrounding the department’s $60-million smart water meter project.

On Wednesday NBC 7 Responds reported on a backlog of broken water meter boxes in need or repair or replacement throughout the city. That backlog, numbering more than 21,000 boxes, is the subject of a city audit expected to be released this week.

Bianes’ retirement comes just months after the department's deputy director Michael Vogl announced his retirement.

In a memo to city councilmembers, Kris Michell, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego, said the city will now begin a nationwide search for Bianes’ replacement.

This story will be updated throughout the day and NBC 7 Responds will have a full report, tonight at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.