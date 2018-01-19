Hazmat crews were called to an East Village warehouse Thursday evening to dispose of an illegal hash oil extraction device.

Narcotics officers from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) raided the warehouse at 1466 F Street between 14th and 15th Street at around 5 p.m. and found the pressurized device.

Hash oil is a resin extracted from marijuana that can be smoked, ingested or vaporized. Dangerous, flammable chemicals, like butane, are often used in the extraction process and these chemicals under intense pressure can be even more dangerous.

Hazmat crews were not aware of what chemical was being used in this device, but an official at the scene said the device wasn't a big deal and crews were just taking extra precaution.

Police said it could have been up to a year since the device was last used.

No other illegal marijuana products were found in the warehouse.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Hazmat crews were requested to help with removal of hazardous materials.





No other information was available.

