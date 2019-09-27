Pool Chemicals Prompt HAZMAT Response at Agua Caliente County Park

Pool chemicals mixed, prompting HAZMAT to respond to Agua Caliente County Park, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed.

A call was made at about 12 p.m. Firday afternoon, when a significant amount of pool chemicals spilled and mixed, creating a hazardous odor, Lt. Greenwald from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Their is a pool at Agua Caliente County Park, officials didn't think this sitation is deemed suspicous.

Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital, their condition is unknown, said Cal Fire.

No other information was available.

