Man Arrested in Hatchet Fight at Escondido Transit Center

A man is facing an attempted murder charge for seriously hurting another man with a hatchet during a fight at a transit center in San Diego’s North County, police confirmed.

Escondido Police Department Lt. Chris Lick told NBC 7 Tuesday that Luis Bryan Perez, 31, was arrested after the fight, which happened Monday at around 9:40 p.m. at the Escondido Transit Center on West Valley Parkway.

Officers were called to the transit station for reports of a fight between two men: Perez and another man, whose name has not yet been released.

When police arrived, they found both men suffering from serious injuries. A hatchet was discovered at the scene, and Lick said investigators believe both Perez and the other man hit one another with the tool during the fight.

Lick said Perez is suspected of hitting the other man "several times in the head." The victim suffered injuries to his face, head and torso, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Palomar Hospital. Lick confirmed Perez was also treated for his injuries but was soon released from the hospital. The Oceanside resident was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Perez is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Lick said the motive for the fight is still under investigation but did say the men had been arguing over the theft of a backpack. Police are looking into surveillance video captured at the transit station, which may help police piece together what happened leading up to the hatchet fight.

The name of the victim was not immediately released by police. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lick said he did not have an update on the victim's condition.