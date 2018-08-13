HarborFest Brings Food and Family Fun to Chula Vista

The 2017 Chula Vista HarborFest is on Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Bayside Park.

HarborFest returns to Bayside Park in Chula Vista on Aug. 18 with plenty of tacos, live music, and activities for all ages.

The free family festival takes place every year and brings together community groups, vendors and local talent for a day filled with events along the Chula Vista waterfront.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the scenic park will offer a large number of fun events.



Guests can watch SoCal Pro Wrestling from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or stop by the classic car expo. There’s also a rock climbing wall and a youth arts and crafts booth for younger visitors.

A full list of the activities can be found on the Harborfest map.



Live music will be performed on three stages until 6 p.m.

There are seven artists scheduled to play at the Harbor Stage including Caliber and Santana Way. The Latin Beats stage will have performances from nine groups like Mariachi Los Tigres from Las Vegas, Nevada. The Community Stage features local Chula Vista artists as well as youth dance groups.

There will also be a wide variety of taco vendors preparing fresh dishes throughout the day.

A handful of food trucks like Cousin’s Maine Lobster and Marcel Belgian Waffles will be available as well.

While admission is free, VIP tickets can be purchased for $25 a person. The VIP package includes reserved parking, two street tacos, two drinks and lounge seating.

Hess Brewing and 3 Punk Ales will be at HarborFest selling craft beers to guests over 21.

Food truck vendor applications are still being accepted online.

People wanting to volunteer for the event or sponsor a stage can sign up through these links.



Parking is limited around Bayside Park but the Old Town Trolley drops guests off at the entrance of the festival. Paid parking lots can be found off Sandpiper Way and G Street for $10 a car.

For more details on HarborFest