'Hamilton' Opens Sold-Out Run in San Diego

The smash hit musical “Hamilton” is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Its trailblazing score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway as it unravels the story of America – then and now. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Fans packed the plaza in front of the San Diego Civic Theatre Saturday afternoon in anticipation of the opening of “Hamilton,” the smash hit from Broadway.

“Hamilton is life changing. It’s the greatest show ever produced, ever made,” ticketholder Lauren Daniels told NBC 7. She flew from Florida just to see the performance. “I mean, Lin-Manuel Miranda is a genius. This show has been life-changing. Since I first heard it I’ve been like I have to see it, I have to do it.”





The musical is sold out for the entirety for its three-week run, although there are some tickets available for resale or from third-party sellers if you’re willing to pay a pretty penny (usually more than $200).

There is also a daily lottery for orchestra seats through the "Hamilton" app, in which 35 $10 tickets will be given away for each San Diego performance.

The hip-hop musical, which was inspired by the 2004 biography “Alexander Hamilton,” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has received a record-setting 16 Tony nominations.

“Hamilton” will be at the Civic Theatre through Jan. 28.







