Museums Across San Diego County Offer 50% Off Days

A 2017 exhibit at the Birch Aquarium called the Infinity Cube use videos projected and reflected into larger-than-life images of bioluminescence to teach guests about sea life.

Art aficionados and history buffs rejoice because February is half-priced admission at over 40 museums countywide.

Some of the county's most popular museums, such as the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, USS Midway Museum and the Whaley House Museum will all be participating in this month-long event.

To participate, visitors will first need to pick up a Museum Month discount pass, which will be available at local public libraries. The pass is free and can be used throughout the whole month of February to get into all the museums your heart desires.

Some highlights at museums during the promotion include: The San Diego Natural History Museum “The Cerutti Mastodon Discovery,” San Diego Air & Space Museums “American Women of Flight, and Barona Cultural Center & Museums “A Visit from Old Friends.”

Some museums may have other fees for special exhibits or programs so be sure to check each museum's fine print before you go.

If you’re traveling from out of town and stay at one of Hilton’s participating locations in San Diego, you’ll be able to receive a discount pass as well. Just check with a concierge at the hotel.

This tradition was started by the San Diego Museum Council in 1989 and has been a reoccurring event every year since.

To see a full list of participating museums and for more information be sure to visit the San Diego Museum Council website.