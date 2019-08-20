NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports from a third location where the county says the public may have been exposed to measles. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019)

A new location was released Wednesday alerting the public to a local business where a person diagnosed with the measles spent time.

The patient is the second person in the county to become ill with measles, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) confirmed Tuesday.

The HHSA said the patient was fully immunized but had exposure to an 11-month-old who recently contracted the disease following a trip to the Philippines.

The infant, who was unimmunized, was diagnosed on August 5 and was the first confirmed case of measles within the county this year.

The second patient may have exposed others at the following locations:

85° C Bakery Cafe, 3361 Rosecrans Street on August 15-18 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ralph's grocery store, 3011 Alta View Drive on August 16 from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Min Sok Chon Korean Restaurant, 4620 Convoy Street, on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

More potential exposure locations could become known, the county said.

County's First Measles Case This Year, Why it's Hard to Diagnose

County public health officials are on high alert after an 11-month-old got measles While in the Philippines and brought the disease back to San Diego. NBC 7's Rory Devine spoke with a doctor who said there's a challenge with diagnosing measles. (Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019)

“If you were at any of the locations at the dates and times listed, you should watch for symptoms of measles and call your health care provider if you show any signs of developing the disease,” said interim Public Health Officer Dean Sidelinger. "Measles is a very contagious disease that can be easily spread by coughing, sneezing or being in the same room with an infected person."

The HHSA said the unimmunized infant recently traveled to the Philippines and is currently hospitalized.

The county said the baby may have exposed others while seeking care at the following locations:

Kaiser Permanente Otay Mesa Medical Offices, 4650 Palm Ave., San Diego, CA 92154 on the following dates and times: July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Pediatric Clinic; Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Pediatric Clinic, Urgent Care and Pharmacy; and Aug. 5 from 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Pediatric Clinic.

Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, 9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123: Aug. 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Emergency Department.

The HHSA is working with Kaiser Permanente to identify and follow up with patients and staff who may have been exposed at those locations to check if they have been vaccinated and their potential for developing measles.

"Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing or being in the same room with an infected person," said Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D. "Anyone who was at any of these specific locations at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease."

People with symptoms are asked to telephone their doctor’s office in advance, rather than visit an office directly, so that infection control measures may be activated to prevent exposure to others.

According to California Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, measles symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus. A measles rash can appear three to five days after the first symptoms. The incubation period for measles is up to 21 days.

HHSA said complications from measles are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults 20 years and older.

Protocol Hospitals are Taking for Measles and Guidelines for Parents

After a possible Measles case this week we checked to see what is the protocol parents should take before bringing their kids to the hospital. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Thursday, June 20, 2019)

Complications can include diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults. There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids and fever control are recommended. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the number of reported measles cases in June. They reported it had surpassed 1,000 cases, the highest in 27 years.

Just last month, Los Angeles had reported 16 measles cases in county residents just this year.

Vaccination Numbers at Your Child's School