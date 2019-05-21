San Diego will see a brief break from the rain, though gusty winds will remain Tuesday, before a cold front bring another bout of showers to the region this week.

The first of two storm systems to move through the area this week had, for the most part, broken apart but some light, passing showers continued to move east Tuesday morning.

The rest of the day was expected to be mostly dry, though the chance for rain increases as the day progresses, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Strong winds and choppy waters will remain a problem through Tuesday.

A wind advisory was issued until 11 p.m. for San Diego's mountains and deserts. During that period, winds are expected to average 25 to 35 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 65 mph.

Photo credit: Laguna Mountain Lodge

The storm was also churning coastal waters. The NWS issued a beach hazards statement through 9 a.m. Tuesday due to high surf and dangerous rip currents. Some waves may reach up to 7 feet, especially in southern San Diego County, the NWS said.

A similar weather pattern -- overnight and early morning showers with dry but cool and cloudy conditions in the afternoon -- is expected to continue through the work-week, Parveen said.

Friday and Saturday will be much drier before another storm system moves into the region.

Frequent May showers are unusual for San Diego at this time of year of according to forecasters.