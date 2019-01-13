Gunshots Reported Fired at Gaslamp Quarter Nightclub - NBC 7 San Diego
Gunshots Reported Fired at Gaslamp Quarter Nightclub

By Alexander Nguyen

Published Jan 13, 2019 at 11:35 PM

    San Diego Police generic

    Several gunshots were reported late Sunday at a night club in the Gaslamp Quarter, police said.

    The shots were reported around 11 p.m. at the F6ix Nightclub, 526 F Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

    Officers were at the scene doing crowd control.

    It appeared the club evacuated patrons after the reported gunshots, he said.

    Police, however, have yet to find any victims and were still investigating, Buttle said. 

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

