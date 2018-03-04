Bullet Strikes Bystander in East Village Gunfire: SDPD

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports on a shooting in the East Village late Saturday that caught an innocent bystander, according to San Diego police.

A passerby was caught in a shooting in East Village late Saturday when gunfire struck his leg, confirmed San Diego police.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, parked his car at the intersection of 11th and E Street just before 11 p.m., according to police. As he got out of his car and started walking, he saw a couple of people in a heated argument.

Then gunshots. Frightened, he ran back to his car, got in and quickly drove away. That's when he began feeling pain in his right leg. Upon looking down, he realized he was bleeding.

Police said the man was able to drive himself to the hospital and is expected to survive. Currently, there is no description of a suspect.

SDPD's Central Division Detectives are working to piece together what led to the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident can call police or Crime Stoppers.