Suspects Tried to Run Over Officer, Shots Fired in Imperial Beach: SDPD

Multiple people called San Diego police reporting gunfire in Imperial Beach late Saturday night.

San Diego Police Department responded at around 10:40 p.m. to an area near 12th St. and Holly Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Two people inside a car reportedly tried to run down an officer who then fired their weapon at the suspects' vehicle, SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

No one was injured and police did not have either suspect in custody as of 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

No other information was available.

