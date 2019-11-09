Suspects Tried to Run Over Officer, Shots Fired in Imperial Beach: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspects Tried to Run Over Officer, Shots Fired in Imperial Beach: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Nov 9, 2019 at 11:33 PM | Updated at 11:56 PM PST on Nov 9, 2019

    Multiple people called San Diego police reporting gunfire in Imperial Beach late Saturday night.

    San Diego Police Department responded at around 10:40 p.m. to an area near 12th St. and Holly Avenue in Imperial Beach.

    Two people inside a car reportedly tried to run down an officer who then fired their weapon at the suspects' vehicle, SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

    No one was injured and police did not have either suspect in custody as of 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

    No other information was available.

