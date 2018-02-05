Gun-Wielding Robber Struck Donut Shop in San Marcos - NBC 7 San Diego
Gun-Wielding Robber Struck Donut Shop in San Marcos

Sheriff's officials warned the suspect on the loose is considered "armed and dangerous."

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    San Diego Sheriff
    This man is sought in connection with an armed robbery at a donut shop in San Marcos.

    The authorities are searching for a gun-wielding man who held up a donut shop in San Marcos during an early morning robbery Thursday.

    At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect strode into Yum Yum Donuts on East Mission Road, confirmed the San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday. He walked in and pulled a gun out.

    Then he pointed his black, semi-automatic handgun at an employee and demanded money.

    Sheriff's officials warned the suspect on the loose is considered "armed and dangerous." They believe someone will likely recognize the man captured in the store's surveillance footage.

    The man, in his mid twenties to early thirties, appeared to be 5-foot-8 and weighs roughly 180 pounds with a thin build. Sheriff's officials said he was last seen wearing a grey beanie, dark jacket, black shirt, dark blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

    Crime Stoppers offered a reward up to $1,000 for anyone that has information leading to an arrest in this case. Investigators from the San Marco Sheriff's Station asked the public to help identify and locate the suspect.

    If anyone sees the man, they are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.

