Ex-SDSO Capt Arrested on Gun Trafficking Charges, Jeweler and SDSO Lt Plead Guilty - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Ex-SDSO Capt Arrested on Gun Trafficking Charges, Jeweler and SDSO Lt Plead Guilty

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video: NBC 7

    A former San Diego County Sheriff's captain was arrested for operating an illegal firearm trafficking business, The U.S. Attorney's Office said. 

    Former captain Marco Garmo was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment that alleged he operated the illegal business along with the help of others, including a a San Diego Sheriff's deputy and a San Diego jeweler. 

    SDSO Lt. Fred Magana and jeweler Leo Hamel pleaded guilty to aiding Garmo with his business. 

    More information was expected to be released during at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices