Ex-SDSO Capt Arrested on Gun Trafficking Charges, Jeweler and SDSO Lt Plead Guilty

A former San Diego County Sheriff's captain was arrested for operating an illegal firearm trafficking business, The U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Former captain Marco Garmo was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment that alleged he operated the illegal business along with the help of others, including a a San Diego Sheriff's deputy and a San Diego jeweler.

SDSO Lt. Fred Magana and jeweler Leo Hamel pleaded guilty to aiding Garmo with his business.

