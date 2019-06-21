Gun Restraining Order Issued to Westview HS Student Who Brought Gun to School

A Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) was served this week to a teenager who allegedly brought a firearm to his high school for protection.

The San Diego Police Department arrested the Westview High School student on campus June 13.

The student told school administrators that he had a handgun and pepper spray in the trunk of his car. An SDPD officer responded and searched the student's car and found what he said he had, a black Glock 19 and a 10-round magazine in a zip-up bag in the trunk of his car.

The student told police he obtained the gun from a friend of a friend because he was fearful of threats made toward him on social media by someone he knew.

The unregistered handgun was unloaded and the student didn't have any ammunition, SDPD said.

The teenager is scheduled to be arraigned July 26.

Westview High School is located at 13500 Camino Del Sur in San Diego.

No other information was available.

