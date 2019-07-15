Gun Regulations to Face San Diego City Council

The San Diego City Council will decide whether guns should be stored in safes or have a trigger lock inside homes. NBC 7's Danny Freeman reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

San Diego City Council plans to vote Monday on an ordinance that advocates say would make it more difficult for children and others to get their hands on guns.

The Safe Storage of Firearms Ordinance would require guns be stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock unless they’re carried on a person’s body.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott proposed the ordinance last month, saying it would help stop campus shooters, lower chances of teen suicide and accidental domestic violence.

San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, a group supportive of the ordinance said safe storage is the most effective way to reduce firearms deaths and injuries to children.

But 2nd Amendment advocates are not giving up without a fight.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association wrote a letter to the council last week, saying the ordinance is not enforceable, unconstitutional, and will make it harder for people to have quick access to guns to protect their homes in emergencies.

The San Diego County Gun Owners PAC also opposes the ordinance saying the plan takes away someone’s choice in their own home.

The ordinance will be taken up Monday at the 2 p.m. city council session.