Gulls Win 3-2, Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Chicago

By now the Gulls aren't worried about early deficits. In fact, they seem to like it when the other guys strike first.

For the fifth time this postseason San Diego recovered from a 1-0 deficit and got the win. This time it came in a 3-2 decision over Chicago in game three of the Western Conference Finals.

San Diego now has a 2-1 series lead over the Wolves, and can clinch the series at Pechanga Arena, where the next two games of the series take place Friday and Saturday.

Chicago scored just 1:35 into the opening period, with Tye MGinn breaking the seal. San Diego tied it up before the opening period was over, when Corey Tropp banged home a rebound on the right side of the crease.

The most impressive goal of the game came in the second period. With the Gulls shorthanded, Chicago goalie Max Lagace tried to rocket a pass out of his own zone. Sam Steel knocked it down, then skated it on goal for the go-ahead tally.

Chicago went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Trevor Murphy let a slapshot fly from the slot later in the second for what proved to be the game winner.

The victory was the ninth of the playoffs for San Diego, building on the franchise record the club has set this postseason.