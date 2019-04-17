Gulls Use Thrilling Comeback to Take Game One - NBC 7 San Diego
Gulls Use Thrilling Comeback to Take Game One

Kiefer Sherwood scored 1:13 into overtime to complete the comeback.

Published Apr 17, 2019 at 11:56 PM

    Gulls head coach Dallas Eakins said Tuesday that after studying San Jose extensively, it was a bit like his team was playing against themselves. Sure enough game one of their first round Calder Cup Playoff series was close - even if it didn't look like it early on. 

    San Diego came back from three goal and two goal deficits to beat their division rival 6-5 in overtime, giving them a 1-0 series lead. 

    Kiefer Sherwood ended a wild back-and-forth affair just 1:13 into overtime, with his second goal of the night. 

    His first score capped a 3-0 run in the opening period after the Barracuda took a 3-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Jacob Larsson and Sam Carrick got the Gulls within reach in the first, before Sherwood tied it up - marking the first time the franchise has scored three times in the opening period of a playoff game. 

    San Jose surged ahead again in the second period with a pair of scores. 

    Once again the Gulls showed their resilience. Corey Tropp scored on a rebound, and Chase De Leo redirected a pinpoint feed from Justin Kloos for the equalizer. 

    Max Jones was stopped on a rush, but Sherwood followed his effort up for the gamewinner. 

    Game two of the best-of-five series takes place Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Pechanga Arena. The action then heads to San Jose, beginning with game three on Monday.

      

