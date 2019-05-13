The Gulls clearly weren't interested in making another trip up to Bakersfield.
San Diego scored just 46 seconds into Game 6 against the Condors, and coasted to a 6-2 win. The dominant performance caps a 4-2 run past their Pacific Division rival in the second round series.
Dallas Eakins' squad had already set a club record for wins in a postseason. The runaway win booked their first trip to the Western Conference Finals.
History in the making. #FlightToTheCup | #LetsGoGullspic.twitter.com/I8ReKWdWvc
— x- San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) May 14, 2019
Chase De Leo got the scoring started in the opening minute. The Gulls forward took the puck at the blue line in stride, and slid a quick wrister through the legs of Stuart Skinner.
After the Condors tied it up Kalle Kossila scored twice to make it a 3-1 game after the opening period.
Bakersfield scored again to open the second period, but the Gulls netted three unanswered to end the game and the series.
The victory books a showdown with top seed Chicago in the Western Finals. The Wolves beat Iowa Monday night to clinch that series 4-2.
Chicago will host the Gulls in Game 1 Friday and Game 2 Saturday. The action shifts to San Diego for three straight, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22.