The Gulls clearly weren't interested in making another trip up to Bakersfield.

San Diego scored just 46 seconds into Game 6 against the Condors, and coasted to a 6-2 win. The dominant performance caps a 4-2 run past their Pacific Division rival in the second round series.

Dallas Eakins' squad had already set a club record for wins in a postseason. The runaway win booked their first trip to the Western Conference Finals.

Chase De Leo got the scoring started in the opening minute. The Gulls forward took the puck at the blue line in stride, and slid a quick wrister through the legs of Stuart Skinner.

After the Condors tied it up Kalle Kossila scored twice to make it a 3-1 game after the opening period.

Bakersfield scored again to open the second period, but the Gulls netted three unanswered to end the game and the series.

The victory books a showdown with top seed Chicago in the Western Finals. The Wolves beat Iowa Monday night to clinch that series 4-2.

Chicago will host the Gulls in Game 1 Friday and Game 2 Saturday. The action shifts to San Diego for three straight, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 22.