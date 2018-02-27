A woman was allegedly groped by a stranger in San Diego’s South Bay – the third in a string of similar sexual battery incidents in the area over the last few months.

On Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., the 22-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Oro Vista Road and Iris Avenue in Nestor when an unknown man approached her walking from the opposite direction. When he got closer, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s breast and then ran southbound on Oro Vista Road, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The victim was not hurt. Police said the groping suspect was described as a man in his early 20s, standing at approximately 5-foot-6 with a heavy build, weighing around 220 pounds. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black athletic-style shorts and black shoes.

According to SDPD Lt. Brent Williams, investigators believe Sunday’s sexual battery case may be linked to two prior incidents reported in that area. All three cases share similarities – including the description of the suspect.

Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 30, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., while the second happened on Jan. 17 at 9:30 p.m., both near 1500 Oro Vista Rd. In both of those cases, a man was accused of grabbing women’s breasts and then running away.

Williams said there is no surveillance footage in any of the cases. At this point, police have not been able to compile a composite sketch of the suspect based on information from the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.