A San Diego resident's cross-border marriage at Friendship Park last month proved the San Diego resident's love had no boundaries, but a recently-filed federal complaint shows drug charges may have been what was keeping them apart.

Brian Houston married his bride in November through an open gate at the U.S.-Mexico border — part of an event called "Opening the Door of Hope" that allows families to reunite for three brief minutes.

"Love has no borders, Houston said before the ceremony. "A wall might divide two countries, but it can't divide the love of two people."

A month after the wedding, a federal complaint shows Houston was unable to cross into Mexico because he surrendered his passport in March, after bailing out on charges that he smuggled more than 120-pounds of heroin, meth and cocaine across the border.

Families Separated by Border Reunited Briefly

Some of the families haven't seen each other for more than a decade. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story. (Published Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents weren’t happy they had to witness Houston's wedding.

“The agents were there for what they felt was a humanitarian purpose opening Friendship Park up," said Joshua Wilson, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Local 1613. "And what they ended up doing was providing armed security for a cartel wedding.

"That's certainly discouraging," he added.

The cross-border event that allowed the wedding has been brokered annually since 2013 by Border Angels founder Enrique Morones, with the cooperation of CBP.

Morones says though he knew Houston had legal issues, he didn't know details. He says it is up to CBP to do the vetting.

"Border Angels has never done any background checks, as the Border Patrol advised us they will do all background checks and advise us which families have been cleared," Morones said.

He said he was shocked to learn "this past week of Brian Houston's very serious criminal situation. That goes against everything Border Angels stands for."

"It doesn't look good for us, It's totally their fault," Morones said. "They're the ones that are the main people that can do it...We had no idea what these people's records are."

Calls and e-mails to CBP after hours weren’t returned.

Wilson called the partnership between CBP and Border Angels "problematic at best.”

"When you factor in that Morones is not an honest broker, it makes it even more complicated," Wilson said.

According to the complaint, in February Houston attempted to drive a silver 2013 Volkswagen Jetta across the San Ysidro Port of Entry, but the vehicle was flagged twice. Upon closer inspection, about 67 pounds of drugs were found in the lining of the car.

Houston was charged with three counts of importing a controlled substance. His sentencing is scheduled for January 2018.

Houston's immigration attorney, Cesar Luna, said he didn't know the extent of his client's legal troubles because they weren't relevant to helping the immigration process with his bride.

Luna said the issue is a miscommunication that he is hoping won't put an end to the cross-border event.