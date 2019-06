A refrigerant leak inside a grocery store near the Colina del Sol area prompted a response Friday from hazardous materials officials.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the leak happened at a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market located at 4360 54th St. at around 12:40 p.m. The store is near El Cajon Boulevard.

The people inside were able to safely self-evacuate. The SDFD said San Diego County health officials were immediately notified of the issue.

No further details are known at this time.