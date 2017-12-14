"Grinch Bandits" Spark Multi-Agency Investigation After 8 Confirmed Robberies

Two men, known as the "Grinch Bandits," have at least three agencies working together to find them, and NBC 7 learned Thursday they are now responsible for eight robberies around the county.

The El Cajon Police Department told NBC 7 an armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 9 at Wings & Things, located on N 2nd Street, is connected to at least 7 other robberies in Spring Valley, Serra Mesa, and Sabre Springs.

Lt. Eric Hays, who oversees the robbery unit at SDPD, said on Dec. 12 the store that has been hit the worst is Godfather's Pizza in Spring Valley.

"It has been targeted three times," Hays said.

SDPD believes the Grinch Bandits are also responsible for other robberies that occurred at KT Donuts in Spring Valley, a 7-Eleven in Sabre Springs, B Beauty Supply & Wig in Spring Valley, and a Valero gas station in Serra Mesa.

On Thursday, SDPD told NBC 7 the Sheriff's office is now handling the case, since it has had the most cases with the suspects.

National City Police also brought forward a case from Dec. 3, where suspects with similar descriptions targeted Oriental Cafe on E 7th Street.

Detectives are looking at the descriptions and matching evidence to each case, according to Lt. Hays.

Investigating officer Lt. Graham Young, with National City police, said there has only been one armed robbery in National City, and it was the Oriental Cafe incident.

"To our knowledge, this has been the only recent armed robbery in the area," Young said.

The suspects are described as traveling in a pair and wearing dark clothing when they target stores.

No injuries have been reported at any of the robbery locations.

Anyone with information can call SDPD's Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

You can see a full map of the crime spree here.