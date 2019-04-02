Greinke Homers Twice in 8-5 Win Over Padres

Zack Greinke #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the flight of his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park April 2, 2019 in San Diego, California. The home run was the second of the game for Greinke.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zack Greinke hit a career-best two homers and struck out 10 in six innings to rebound from a rocky opening day, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 Tuesday night in a wild game that included an unusual batter's interference call on Manny Machado.

Greinke (1-1) allowed two homers to Hunter Renfroe but was otherwise stellar. He was backed by homers from John Ryan Murphy, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. Wil Myers also went deep for San Diego.

Machado was called out in the sixth inning after dropping his bat near Murphy while the Diamondbacks catcher tried to catch a popup, a disputed decision that led to Padres manager Andy Green's ejection.

Machado might have brushed Murphy as he spun out of the box and looked up at the ball while Murphy moved to catch the popup about 10 feet down the first base line. As he ran by, Machado tossed down his bat near Murphy's feet, though the bat did not touch Murphy and was not in his path. The catcher dropped the pop foul, but plate umpire Bill Welke signaled for interference and called Machado out.

Murphy might have initiated contact when his head came back as he pulled off his mask and began tracking the ball. The catcher had a clear read but then lunged slightly at the last second and moved his head as the ball popped out of his glove.

Green came out to argue with Welke and was ejected. Green slammed his cap to the ground.

Machado has been criticized in the past over his baseball ethics. He was called a "dirty player" by NL MVP Christian Yelich during last year's postseason after stepping on Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar's leg while running out a groundout.

Greinke became the first pitcher with a multihomer game and 10 or more strikeouts since Madison Bumgarner did it for San Francisco at Arizona on opening day 2017. Bumgarner's first homer that day was off Greinke.

Greinke stunned left-hander Eric Lauer (1-1) and the Padres with a three-run, 413-foot shot to straightaway center field with one out in the fourth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead. He then hushed the crowd at Petco Park when he homered again off the lower balcony on the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner in the sixth.

His second homer followed Murphy's monster shot off the railing on top of the four story brick warehouse, his first.

Greinke's homers were his first since hitting two during the 2015 season while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has eight in his career. His four RBIs are a career high.

Greinke allowed Renfroe's two-run homer with two outs in the first. He allowed two singles to open the second and then retired the next 13 batters, including striking out the side in the fourth.

The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits while walking none. Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances.

On opening day, Greinke allowed four home runs and seven runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 12-5 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Machado was called out and Green ejected, Renfroe followed with his second homer to pull the Padres to 6-3. It was his sixth career multihomer game.

Walker's homer in the seventh, his third, gave the Diamondbacks a three-run lead before Myers hit a pinch, two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (0-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 0.00) gets the start for San Diego.