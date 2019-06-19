Reward Jumps to $10K for Info in San Diego Man’s Killing

The father of a man killed in San Diego nearly four months ago is adding $9,000 to a reward for any information leading to an arrest in the unsolved case.

Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, was killed on Feb. 24. He was found unconscious on the 300 block of 47th Street in Lincoln Park just before 11:15 p.m. that night, suffering from unspecified trauma to his upper body.

Family Remembering 22-Year-Old Killed Last Sunday

His family is pushing for information on who killed Gregory Izak Ruffin. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story. (Published Sunday, March 3, 2019)

Although first responders tried to revive the young man, his injuries were too severe, and he died at the scene, the San Diego Police Department said.

To date, the homicide case remains unsolved and there have been no arrests.

On Wednesday, police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers announced Ruffin Jr.’s father, Gregory Ruffin Sr., had added $9,000 to an existing $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information on his son’s killing. The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case now stands at $10,000.

Mother Demands Justice for Son Slain in Lincoln Park

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with the heartbroken mother who said not all kids from troubled neighborhoods are trouble makers. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

NBC 7 reached out to the SDPD Wednesday and Lt. Anthony Dupree said the victim’s family would not be speaking with reporters at this time.

Meanwhile, detectives are still investigating Ruffin Jr.’s homicide, trying to determine the circumstances that led to his death. Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

