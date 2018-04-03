Green Flash Sells West Coast Brewing Operations

San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it has completed a previously-announced sale of its West Coast brewing operations.

The sale involves a new investor group that will provide financial backing to help the company refocus its energy to Southern California.

"Green Flash has ceased operations at its production brewery in Virginia Beach, Va., its barrel-aging facility in Poway, California, and completed its transition from national to regional distribution," the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The craft brewery, which is headquartered in Mira Mesa, was founded in 2002 by Mike and Lisa Hinkley and has faced financial struggles since opening a full-scale brewing facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia two years ago.

Last week, the company said it was selling what's left of their Poway Tasting Room inventory.

Now, the company will focus on San Diego County and the Southwest region including California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Nebraska.

As for the immediate future, Green Flash said it will open The Green Flash Brewhouse and Eatery in Lincoln, Nebraska, this year, as planned. The brewhouse will serve that state with Green Flash and Alpine brands.

A company news release also mentioned a management change with Dave Mills, formerly of Ballast Point Brewing Company, joining the company as Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

In January, Green Flash announced plans to scale back distribution across 32 states in the U.S., leading to layoffs for 15 percent of the company’s workforce.