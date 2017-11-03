Grant to Train Medi-Cal Providers Through CSU Institute for Palliative Care - NBC 7 San Diego
Grant to Train Medi-Cal Providers Through CSU Institute for Palliative Care

By Jared Whitlock - SDBJ Staff

    A new $244,000 grant will fund palliative care education for qualified Medi-Cal providers at the California State University Institute for Palliative Care in San Marcos.

    Under the contract, Medi-Cal providers and their clinician staff – including doctors, nurses, and social workers – can obtain free enrollment in the institute’s online programs. In turn, they gain a better understanding of palliative care, geared toward people with serious or life-limiting illness.

    The grant is from the California Department of Health Care Services. The funding supports Senate Bill 1004, which expands palliative care services to Med-Cal beneficiaries.

    Enrollment will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call the CSU Institute for Palliative Care at (760) 750-4006 or visit this website.

