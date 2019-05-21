Grand Jury Report Looks at How Prepared Local Schools Are for Active Shooter Scenarios

San Diego County sheriff's deputies take part in an active shooter training drill at a high school in Poway in May 2013.

A comprehensive look at how prepared schools in San Diego County are to an active shooter scenario was conducted by the San Diego County Grand Jury.

According to the report released Tuesday, lessons learned at recent tragedies have not been incorporated in current procedures and policies within the county.

The report specifically cites the tragedies in Florida where 17 people were killed and 17 injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 and in Texas where 10 people were killed and 13 wounded in the Santa Fe High School mass shooting on May 18, 2018.

Given what was learned in those and other shootings, the Grand Jury recommends changes to local schools including site physical improvements, addition of before/after school programs in safety plans and inclusion of substitute teachers and other adults on campus in training provided to regular staff.

There were 11 recommendations in all. Read the report below.

While some schools have amended their Comprehensive School Safety Plans to make "active shooter" preparation as important as other catastrophes like earthquake and fire, the Grand Jury recommends all schools should do so within San Diego County.

Also, the report “encourages all districts to commit funding in their budgets to handle an active shooter crisis as a matter of priority. As we have stressed, these threats leave scars like no others.”

Bonsall Union Elementary School District, Cajon Valley Union School District, Carlsbad Unified School District, Chula Vista Elementary School District, Escondido Union School District, Rancho Santa Fe Elementary School District, San Dieguito Union High School District, San Marcos Union School District, San Ysidro Elementary School District, San Diego Unified School District and Sweetwater Union High School District should incorporate these changes by March 1, 2020, the report states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and tune in for our coverage beginning on NBC 7 News at 4 p.m.