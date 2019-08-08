Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision Near I-5 and Grand Avenue

A man struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Pacific Beach has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Richard Edward Henkel, 52, died from injuries he suffered when he was struck Sunday on the Grand Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 5.

A white Volkswagen Passat was exiting the highway when the vehicle struck Henkel, throwing him into the air, a witness told officials.

The coroner said it appeared Henkel, who lived a transient lifestyle, was attempting to cross the highway off-ramp when he was struck.

San Diego police investigators tracked the Passat to Clairemont Mesa where the vehicle was found parked around the corner from the driver’s home.

The driver was taken into custody.