Gordon Expected To Return To Chargers Thursday

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes a run play in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at StubHub Center on November 25, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After 64 days Chargers fans got the news they had been waiting for. “The Flash” is back.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and reporting to the team on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was asked whether the Wisconsin product would be allowed to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins if he did return. Lynn said no.

"I don't think you just walk in camp and just play right away without going through any practice," stated Lynn. "You can run and do all the drills you want, but it's hard to simulate real football."

That is consistent with Rapoport’s tweet, which stated that Gordon will not be in uniform this weekend.

For the last few months Gordon and his representatives let it be known that he wanted to be paid like a top running back in the league, which is around $13 million to $14 million annually. The Chargers offered him about $10 million, but Gordon held out hoping for more.

Once the season began General Manager Tom Telesco notified the media that any contract talks with Gordon would take place after the season.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that the running back expects this to be his final year in a Bolts uniform.

The Chargers are 1-2 without Gordon this season. The team is averaging around 112 rushing yards per contest, which is about five yards less than the Bolts gained with Gordon last season. Austin Ekeler has combined for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

Gordon will add another offensive playmaker, something they have been lacking, especially with tight end Hunter Henry missing 4-6 weeks with a fractured left tibia. The 26-year old back has a nose for the endzone, scoring 38 total touchdowns since 2016, which is second to Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Most insiders speculate that the Chargers will use a two-week roster exemption on Gordon, and he could be back for their week five matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The offense has struggled in the second half of the last three games, scoring only 16 points in the second half or overtime in three games.

Injury Report

• Did Not Practice: K Michael Badgley (right groin), WR Travis Benjamin (hip), TE Virgil Green (groin), CB Casey Hayward (back), TE Hunter Henry (knee), WR Mike Williams (back). Limited: CB Mike Davis (hamstring). Full: LB Denzel Perryman (ankle).