Goodwill Truck Flips on Southbound I-5

By Anna Conkey

Published 2 hours ago

    California Highway Patrol reported a collision that caused a Goodwill truck to flip over and crash into a tree along the Interstate 5 Tuesday.

    At approximately 2:50 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on the southbound I-5 at Oro Vista Road in Lemon Grove, according to a report from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

    Serveral witnesses reported seeing a pick-up truck weaving in and out of traffic prior to the the collision. 

    At one point, the pick-up truck moved into the number five lane where a Goodwill truck was, which caused the Goodwill truck to crash into a silver truck, according to the report.

    The Goodwill truck then overturned and sideswiped a tree, according to SDSO.

    Minor injuries were reported.

    No further information is available, check back for updates. 

