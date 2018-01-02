Goodwill Truck Flips on Southbound I-5

California Highway Patrol reported a collision that caused a Goodwill truck to flip over and crash into a tree along the Interstate 5 Tuesday.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on the southbound I-5 at Oro Vista Road in Lemon Grove, according to a report from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Serveral witnesses reported seeing a pick-up truck weaving in and out of traffic prior to the the collision.

At one point, the pick-up truck moved into the number five lane where a Goodwill truck was, which caused the Goodwill truck to crash into a silver truck, according to the report.

The Goodwill truck then overturned and sideswiped a tree, according to SDSO.

Minor injuries were reported.

No further information is available, check back for updates.