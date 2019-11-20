Goodwill Industries’ 13th Annual Little Black Dress Sale

The holiday season has arrived and so too the season for holiday work parties and other formal functions. So, if you are in the market for a little black dress, then Goodwill Industries of San Diego County has you covered.

For it’s 13th Annual Little Black Dress Sale, Goodwill stores throughout San Diego have collected and gathered up all the black dresses and will put them up for sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

“It’s something that everyone needs in their closet,” said stylist and social media influence, Lauren Menzel.

Consumer Bob has teamed up with Goodwill San Diego to launch the annual Little Black Dress sale.

Many of the dresses have never been worn and still have the tags to prove it.

Prices for the dresses range from $14 to $75.

Be sure to head over to the Goodwill Store located at 865 East H Street in Chula Vista to check out the latest little black dress sale.