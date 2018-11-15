Goodwill Industries’ 12th Annual Little Black Dress Sale

The holiday season is upon us and so too is the season for holiday work parties and other formal functions. For so many, that means it’s time to shop for little black dresses. Goodwill Industries of San Diego County has you covered.

It is time for Goodwill’s 12th annual Little Black Dress sale. Goodwill stores throughout San Diego have collected and gathered up all the black dresses and will put them up for sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.

“I think every woman needs a little black dress in their wardrobe,” said Darlene Cossio who works for Goodwill in San Diego County. “You don’t want to wear a dress again, so here’s the opportunity to pick up three, four, five dresses and wear them for every occasion.”

Consumer Bob has teamed up with Goodwill San Diego to launch the annual Little Black Dress sale.

Many of the dresses have never been worn and still have the tags to prove it.

“They come in all shapes and sizes, from size zero to size 22,” said Cossio.

Prices for the dresses range from $14 to $75, she said.

Be sure to head over to the Goodwill Store located at 706 Broadway in Chula Vista to get the little black dress you need.