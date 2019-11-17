Trash Deemed Harmless After Evacuations at Otay Mesa Goodwill

A Goodwill employee found some type of military equipment in a donation bin, prompting evacuations at an Otay Mesa location. Police arrived on scene and determined the equipment was actually trash, San Diego Police Department confirmed, and it was harmless.

San Diego Police responded at 2 p.m. to the Goodwill located at 6655 Camino Maquiladora in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also sent a Metro Arson Strike Team to the scene.

The store location website indicates the store closes at 4:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.