Good Samaritans Help Save People From Sinking Boat

After a sailboat and Bayliner crashed this afternoon; good Samaritans helped with the rescue of the crash victims. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the story. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Good Samaritans helped saved a group of people from a sinking boat after it crashed with another underneath the Coronado Bay Bridge.

San Diego Harbor Police said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday about a boat collision in the San Diego Bay. Officials said that once they arrived on scene they saw that a power boat and a sailboat had collided.

The power boat was heavily damaged and started taking on water. Some people on the power boat jumped off board when it started sinking. That was when Kaary Brownlee saw the incident and jumped in to help.

“We circled back and got two people out of the water right away, and let the rest come onto our boat and waited for harbor police,” said Brownlee.

Photo credit: ONSCENE.TV

There were nine people on the sailboat and 3-4 people on the power boat.

Four people complained of pain but no one was transported to a hospital. Port of San Diego Harbor Police is investigating the cause of the collision.

“This is a perfect example of why it's important for everyone to wear life vests while on a vessel, and just like a vehicle you don’t want to drive a vessel while under the influence of alcohol,” said Lt. Michael Dye with Harbor Police.