Gold Capes Remind Child Cancer Patients They Are Superheroes

Patients at Rady Children's Hospital were draped with gold capes on Wednesday to remind them of their superhero-sized strength in their fight against cancer.

"I feel strong, good," 11-year-old Jose Arturo said as he donned his star-speckled cape that he decorated himself with supplies provided by the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF).

The event in the Acute Care Pavilion of the children's hospital kicked off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, where organizations urge people to "go gold" in honor of kids with cancer and to donate to organizations that support patients and their families.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, nearly 16,000 kids and teens 19 and under are diagnosed with cancer.

The capes are meant to remind children diagnosed with cancer that they are not alone as they battle their supervillain.

"I think it gives them this incredible feeling," ENF CEO Karen Terra said. "You know they do fight every single day. This is a tough battle for them and I think to just recognize them and give them this opportunity to feel special and to feel like these superheroes is just an amazing opportunity."

The ENF provides low-income families the support they need to get their children cancer treatment, including transportation to and from appointments.

The organization was founded by two parents that -- while supporting their own child's cancer treatment -- realized that many don't have the ability to get their kids to appointments. The ENF has given nearly 95,000 miles of rides to children in San Diego, Orange and Imperial counties.