NBC and Telemundo are hosting a day-long telethon on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, to help provide relief to thousands of families devastated by recent California wildfires.

Proceeds from the California Wildfire Relief Telethon will go towards the American Red Cross, which provides relief to disaster victims in the form of emergency shelter and supplies as well as long-term support.

To make a donation, call us on Tuesday when the phone lines open or make a contribution online here. All donations are tax deductible.