Giving Tuesday: Help NBC and Telemundo Support Families Affected by California Wildfires - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Giving Tuesday: Help NBC and Telemundo Support Families Affected by California Wildfires

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    NBC and Telemundo are hosting a day-long telethon on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, to help provide relief to thousands of families devastated by recent California wildfires. 

    Proceeds from the California Wildfire Relief Telethon will go towards the American Red Cross, which provides relief to disaster victims in the form of emergency shelter and supplies as well as long-term support. 

    To make a donation, call us on Tuesday when the phone lines open or make a contribution online here. All donations are tax deductible. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices