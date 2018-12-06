NBC 7's Danielle Radin speaks with a 10-year-old girl who travels to the east coast twice a year to get treatments for a rare condition. (Published 2 hours ago)

Nonprofit Covers Travel to Doctors for Spring Valley Girl With Rare Condition

Rosa Vaughan, 10, was born with Arthrogryposis, a rare condition that affects the joints in her arms and legs.

When Rosa was born, doctors expected her to be wheelchair-bound for life. Her mother, Leslie, learned of specialists in Philadelphia who could help.

The flight to Shriners Hospital for Children in Pennsylvania is nearly 2,400 miles from home. Getting there on a regular basis would cause extreme financial hardship to the Vaughan family.

Leslie discovered a non-profit called Miracle Flights, a national charity that provides free commercial flights to children in need of life-changing medical care that they cannot receive locally.

Leslie and Rosa have been flying to Philadelphia for treatments for free every six months for the past 10 years.

On Thursday, the mother and daughter departed on their 20th flight from Spring Valley.