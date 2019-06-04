Girl Taken from UCSD Childcare Center Considered Missing and At Risk

Authorities are looking for a toddler who was taken by her father from the Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) on the campus of UC San Diego Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol issued the advisory for 3-year-ol Lael "Indie" Henry, described as 2 feet 4 inches tall, about 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lael was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and dark blue jeans, the CHP said.

Her father, 30-year-old Earl Jeree Henry, is described as 6 foot 1 and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

UC San Diego said Henry was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

The CHP said Henry took his daughter from the ECEC just before 2 p.m. and drove away in a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with California license plate 8COD750.

Anyone with inofrmation is asked to call 911 or the UC San Diego Police Department at (858) 534-4357.

No other information was available.

